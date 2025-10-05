Mid Sussex Football League stats: results and fixtures
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2025 – 2026.
Results.
Friday 3rd October 2025
Division Five South
3 0 Ringmer AFC IV vBarcombe II
Saturday 4th October 2025
Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup
2 2 The Junior Club Tackleway v Hurstpierpoint [ Round 1 ]
The Junior Club Tackleway won 3 - 1 on penalties
Sussex CFA Junior Cup
3 4 Diversity United v Buxted [ Round 1 ]
2 2 Yapton II v Cuckfield Town III [ Round 1 ]
Cuckfield Town III won 5 - 4 on penalties
2 3 Crawley United v Worthing Town II [ Round 1 ]
0 7 Bosham II v Seaford Town II [ Round 1 ]
2 2 Victoria Baptist v Ringmer AFC II [ Round 1 ]
Victoria Baptist won 5 - 4 on penalties
7 3 Willingdon Athletic v Horsham Crusaders Raiders [ Round 1 ]
Junior Charity Cup
1 5 Southgate United v Portslade Athletic [ Round 1 ]
1 1 Ifield v Nutley [ Round 1 ]
Ifield won 4 - 3 on penalties
3 5 Jarvis Brook II v Cuckfield Rangers II [ Round 1 ]
4 1 Dormansland Rockets v Caterham [ Round 1 ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
3 0 Ashurst Wood v Smallfield [ Round 2 ]
Malins Challenge Cup
2 0 Cuckfield Town II v Newick [ Round 1 ]
Parsons Challenge Cup
4 0 Southwick v Maresfield Village [ Round 1 ]
7 2 West Hoathly v Warlingham II [ Round 1 ]
Brian Hall Challenge Cup
4 0 Poets Corner v Royal Earlswood [ Round 1 ]
1 4 Welcroft Park Rangers III v Crawley United II [ Round 1 ]
3 3 Scaynes Hill II v Forgewood [ Round 1 ]
Scaynes Hill II won 4 – 2 on penalties
1 6 Lindfield III v Ashurst Wood II [ Round 2 ]
Premier Division
2 3 Balcombe v Crowhurst
2 5 Cuckfield Rangers v Hollington United
6 0 Polegate Town v Shoreham II
2 7 Punnetts Town v Lindfield
1 2 Reigate Priory II v Rotherfield
2 3 Westfield v Holland Sports
Championship
0 2 AFC Varndeanians II v Copthorne II
1 3 Eastbourne Town II v Sovereign Saints
0 1 Roffey II v Cuckfield Town
4 3 Wivelsfield Green v Oakwood II
Division One
3 0 BN Dons v Newhaven II
3 1 Preston Manor Royals v Oxted & District
2 1 Reigate Priory U23 v Nutfield
2 2 Welcroft Park Rangers v Warlingham
Division Two North
6 3 Balcombe II v Ansty FC
4 0 Frenches Athletic II v Lindfield II
6 0 Old Oxted Town v Reigate Priory 'A'
3 0 Wakehams Green v Ifield Albion
Division Two South
4 0 Barcombe v Brighton & Sussex Medical School
1 1 Eastbourne Athletic v Rotherfield II
3 8 Horsted Keynes v Ridgewood
Division Three North
4 3 Charlwood Village v Gatwick Warriors
0 6 Holland Sports II v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
Division Three South
4 5 AFC Hurst v Cuckfield Rangers Development
3 3 Sovereign Saints II v BN Dons II
Division Four North
1 2 East Grinstead Harriers v FC Railway
5 2 Ifield Albion II v Ifield II
1 1 Oxted & District II v Horley AFC
1 2 Smallfield II v Reigate Priory 'B'
Division Four South
2 1 Ansty FC II v AFC Varndeanians III
2 3 Hartfield v The View
17 0 Hurstpierpoint II v Welcroft Park Rangers II
1 5 Marle Place Wanderers v Keymer & Hassocks
1 1 Plumpton Athletic v Ditchling
Division Five North
2 1 Caterham II v Godstone United
0 10 Crawley Phoenix v Gatwick Warriors II
3 1 Reigate Priory 'C' v Horley AFC II
Fixtures.
All matches kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated.
Saturday 11th October 2025.
Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup
Sovereign Saints v Chichester City II [ Round 1 ]
Crowhurst v TD Shipley[ Round 2 ] KO 3:00 PM
Rotherfield v Bosham[ Round 2 ]
Cuckfield Rangers v AFC Varndeanians II [ Round 2 ]
Harting v Roffey II[ Round 2 ]
Rye Town v Hollington United [ Round 2 ]
Southwater v AFC Uckfield Town II [ Round 2 ]
Polegate Town v Westfield[ Round 2 ]
Senior Charity Cup
Forest Row II v Lindfield[ Round 1 ]
BN Dons v Shoreham II[ Round 1 ]
Junior Charity Cup
Gatwick Warriors v A.S Crawley XI [ Round 1 ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
Reigate Priory U23 v Welcroft Park Rangers [ Round 2 ]
Cuckfield Town v Warlingham[ Round 2 ]
Somerville Challenge Cup
Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Ashurst Wood [ Round 1 ]
Preston Manor Royals v Crawley United [ Round 1 ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
Athletico Redhill v Frenches Athletic II [ Round 1 ]
Ifield Albion v Eastbourne Athletic [ Round 2 ]
Malins Challenge Cup
Dormansland Rockets v Ditchling [ Round 1 ]
Cuckfield Rangers Development v Hartfield [ Round 1 ]
Welcroft Park Rangers II v Caterham [ Round 1 ]
Parsons Challenge Cup
Ansty FC II v Smallfield II [ Round 1 ]
AFC Varndeanians III v FC Railway [ Round 1 ]
Ifield Albion II v Southgate United [ Round 2 ]
Tester Challenge Cup
Scaynes Hill II v Oxted & District II [ Round 2 ]
Brian Hall Challenge Cup
Horley AFC II v Cuckfield Town III [ Round 1 ]
Eastbourne VP Cup
Seaford Town II v Welcroft Park Rangers III [ Round 1 ]
Willingdon Athletic v Ringmer AFC IV [ Round 1 ]
Premier Division
Frenches Athletic v Balcombe
Reigate Priory II v Holland Sports
Championship
Hurstpierpoint v Eastbourne Town II
Oakwood II v Copthorne II
Smallfield v Wivelsfield Green
Division One
Newhaven II v Ringmer AFC II
Oxted & District v Nutfield
Division Two North
Lindfield II v Ansty
Old Oxted Town v Balcombe II
Wakehams Green v Jarvis Brook II
Division Two South
Buxted v Ridgewood
Cuckfield Rangers II v Rotherfield II
Horsted Keynes v Ringmer AFC III
Division Three North
Charlwood Village v Holland Sports II
Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Copthorne 'A'
Ifield v Forest Row U23
Division Three South
AFC Hurst v Polegate Town II
Nutley v Montpelier Villa AFC
Portslade Athletic v Cuckfield Town II
Division Four North
Reigate Priory 'B 'v Horley AFC KO 2:15 PM
Warlingham II v East Grinstead Harriers
West Hoathly v Ifield II
Division Four South
Maresfield Village v Keymer & Hassocks
Marle Place Wanderers v Plumpton Athletic
Southwick v The View
Division Five North
Ashurst Wood II v Gatwick Warriors II
Caterham II v Reigate Priory 'C'
Crawley United II v Crawley Phoenix
Forgewood v Royal Earlswood
Division Five South
Barcombe II v Lindfield III
Hurstpierpoint III v Maresfield Village II
Poets Corner v Marle Place Wanderers Development