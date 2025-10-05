Mid Sussex Football League stats: results and fixtures

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 5th Oct 2025, 09:03 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 08:56 BST
Results & Fixtures

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2025 – 2026.

Most Popular

Results.

Friday 3rd October 2025

Tell us your team news.placeholder image
Tell us your team news.

Division Five South

3 0 Ringmer AFC IV vBarcombe II

Saturday 4th October 2025

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup

2 2 The Junior Club Tackleway v Hurstpierpoint [ Round 1 ]

The Junior Club Tackleway won 3 - 1 on penalties

Sussex CFA Junior Cup

3 4 Diversity United v Buxted [ Round 1 ]

2 2 Yapton II v Cuckfield Town III [ Round 1 ]

Cuckfield Town III won 5 - 4 on penalties

2 3 Crawley United v Worthing Town II [ Round 1 ]

0 7 Bosham II v Seaford Town II [ Round 1 ]

2 2 Victoria Baptist v Ringmer AFC II [ Round 1 ]

Victoria Baptist won 5 - 4 on penalties

7 3 Willingdon Athletic v Horsham Crusaders Raiders [ Round 1 ]

Junior Charity Cup

1 5 Southgate United v Portslade Athletic [ Round 1 ]

1 1 Ifield v Nutley [ Round 1 ]

Ifield won 4 - 3 on penalties

3 5 Jarvis Brook II v Cuckfield Rangers II [ Round 1 ]

4 1 Dormansland Rockets v Caterham [ Round 1 ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

3 0 Ashurst Wood v Smallfield [ Round 2 ]

Malins Challenge Cup

2 0 Cuckfield Town II v Newick [ Round 1 ]

Parsons Challenge Cup

4 0 Southwick v Maresfield Village [ Round 1 ]

7 2 West Hoathly v Warlingham II [ Round 1 ]

Brian Hall Challenge Cup

4 0 Poets Corner v Royal Earlswood [ Round 1 ]

1 4 Welcroft Park Rangers III v Crawley United II [ Round 1 ]

3 3 Scaynes Hill II v Forgewood [ Round 1 ]

Scaynes Hill II won 4 – 2 on penalties

1 6 Lindfield III v Ashurst Wood II [ Round 2 ]

Premier Division

2 3 Balcombe v Crowhurst

2 5 Cuckfield Rangers v Hollington United

6 0 Polegate Town v Shoreham II

2 7 Punnetts Town v Lindfield

1 2 Reigate Priory II v Rotherfield

2 3 Westfield v Holland Sports

Championship

0 2 AFC Varndeanians II v Copthorne II

1 3 Eastbourne Town II v Sovereign Saints

0 1 Roffey II v Cuckfield Town

4 3 Wivelsfield Green v Oakwood II

Division One

3 0 BN Dons v Newhaven II

3 1 Preston Manor Royals v Oxted & District

2 1 Reigate Priory U23 v Nutfield

2 2 Welcroft Park Rangers v Warlingham

Division Two North

6 3 Balcombe II v Ansty FC

4 0 Frenches Athletic II v Lindfield II

6 0 Old Oxted Town v Reigate Priory 'A'

3 0 Wakehams Green v Ifield Albion

Division Two South

4 0 Barcombe v Brighton & Sussex Medical School

1 1 Eastbourne Athletic v Rotherfield II

3 8 Horsted Keynes v Ridgewood

Division Three North

4 3 Charlwood Village v Gatwick Warriors

0 6 Holland Sports II v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

Division Three South

4 5 AFC Hurst v Cuckfield Rangers Development

3 3 Sovereign Saints II v BN Dons II

Division Four North

1 2 East Grinstead Harriers v FC Railway

5 2 Ifield Albion II v Ifield II

1 1 Oxted & District II v Horley AFC

1 2 Smallfield II v Reigate Priory 'B'

Division Four South

2 1 Ansty FC II v AFC Varndeanians III

2 3 Hartfield v The View

17 0 Hurstpierpoint II v Welcroft Park Rangers II

1 5 Marle Place Wanderers v Keymer & Hassocks

1 1 Plumpton Athletic v Ditchling

Division Five North

2 1 Caterham II v Godstone United

0 10 Crawley Phoenix v Gatwick Warriors II

3 1 Reigate Priory 'C' v Horley AFC II

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2025 – 2026.

Fixtures.

All matches kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated.

Saturday 11th October 2025.

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup

Sovereign Saints v Chichester City II [ Round 1 ]

Crowhurst v TD Shipley[ Round 2 ] KO 3:00 PM

Rotherfield v Bosham[ Round 2 ]

Cuckfield Rangers v AFC Varndeanians II [ Round 2 ]

Harting v Roffey II[ Round 2 ]

Rye Town v Hollington United [ Round 2 ]

Southwater v AFC Uckfield Town II [ Round 2 ]

Polegate Town v Westfield[ Round 2 ]

Senior Charity Cup

Forest Row II v Lindfield[ Round 1 ]

BN Dons v Shoreham II[ Round 1 ]

Junior Charity Cup

Gatwick Warriors v A.S Crawley XI [ Round 1 ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

Reigate Priory U23 v Welcroft Park Rangers [ Round 2 ]

Cuckfield Town v Warlingham[ Round 2 ]

Somerville Challenge Cup

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Ashurst Wood [ Round 1 ]

Preston Manor Royals v Crawley United [ Round 1 ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

Athletico Redhill v Frenches Athletic II [ Round 1 ]

Ifield Albion v Eastbourne Athletic [ Round 2 ]

Malins Challenge Cup

Dormansland Rockets v Ditchling [ Round 1 ]

Cuckfield Rangers Development v Hartfield [ Round 1 ]

Welcroft Park Rangers II v Caterham [ Round 1 ]

Parsons Challenge Cup

Ansty FC II v Smallfield II [ Round 1 ]

AFC Varndeanians III v FC Railway [ Round 1 ]

Ifield Albion II v Southgate United [ Round 2 ]

Tester Challenge Cup

Scaynes Hill II v Oxted & District II [ Round 2 ]

Brian Hall Challenge Cup

Horley AFC II v Cuckfield Town III [ Round 1 ]

Eastbourne VP Cup

Seaford Town II v Welcroft Park Rangers III [ Round 1 ]

Willingdon Athletic v Ringmer AFC IV [ Round 1 ]

Premier Division

Frenches Athletic v Balcombe

Reigate Priory II v Holland Sports

Championship

Hurstpierpoint v Eastbourne Town II

Oakwood II v Copthorne II

Smallfield v Wivelsfield Green

Division One

Newhaven II v Ringmer AFC II

Oxted & District v Nutfield

Division Two North

Lindfield II v Ansty

Old Oxted Town v Balcombe II

Wakehams Green v Jarvis Brook II

Division Two South

Buxted v Ridgewood

Cuckfield Rangers II v Rotherfield II

Horsted Keynes v Ringmer AFC III

Division Three North

Charlwood Village v Holland Sports II

Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Copthorne 'A'

Ifield v Forest Row U23

Division Three South

AFC Hurst v Polegate Town II

Nutley v Montpelier Villa AFC

Portslade Athletic v Cuckfield Town II

Division Four North

Reigate Priory 'B 'v Horley AFC KO 2:15 PM

Warlingham II v East Grinstead Harriers

West Hoathly v Ifield II

Division Four South

Maresfield Village v Keymer & Hassocks

Marle Place Wanderers v Plumpton Athletic

Southwick v The View

Division Five North

Ashurst Wood II v Gatwick Warriors II

Caterham II v Reigate Priory 'C'

Crawley United II v Crawley Phoenix

Forgewood v Royal Earlswood

Division Five South

Barcombe II v Lindfield III

Hurstpierpoint III v Maresfield Village II

Poets Corner v Marle Place Wanderers Development

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice