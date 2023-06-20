Mid Sussex Triathlon brings success and smiles for competitors

The friendly and popular Mid Sussex Triathlon at the Triangle Leisure Centre had an increased entry and was a great success in the sunshine for competitors and the Mid Sussex Triathlon Club.

The annual Mid Sussex Triathlon, which is organised by the Mid Sussex Triathlon Club, was a great success on Sunday 11th June at the Triangle Leisure Centre in Burgess Hill, with nearly 300 entries.

The event involves a 400m swim in the Leisure Centre pool, followed by a 25km bike ride, mostly along quiet lanes, and finishing with a 5km run. It is marshalled by club members who encourage competitors to perform to their best and enjoy the event.

It is suitable for beginners and experienced athletes. There is also a mini Tri for beginners, together with an aquabike event (swim/run only).Competitors came from all over the Southeast, including Worthing, Horsham, Brighton, Crawley, Eastbourne, Mid Sussex and Medway.

The event was won by Dominic Chapman in 1.06.11 from Tuff Fitty in Worthing. Second was Samuel Dickinson from Medway Tri in 1.08.59. Ellen Vermeulen was first Lady to finish in 1.14.15, with Chelsey Powderhill from Brighton Phoenix in second place in 1.23.10.

Mid Sussex member Chloe Smith was delighted with her 16th place (F) and 7th in her age group category in a time of 1.28.35, having expected to take quite a bit longer.

It was the 5th Mid Sussex Triathlon for Emma Fernley, Natalie Houldcroft and Katie Ashworth. They enjoyed it so much that they have now joined the club. They said that 'Our race was great, partly thanks to the enthusiastic and cheerful marshals encouraging us on at each stage. We loved the cowbells! There was also plenty of other fellow racers out there who inspired us to push through any discomfort!'

There was a very enthusiastic comment from the Mansfield/Bate clan of 4 siblings, all on the experienced side of 60. 'There was a really friendly vibe from registration right through all elements of the event to the finish and the post event food and drink. The marshals were brilliant and at all the right places. Michael Mansfield said 'we all had a smashing time and we the won the combined age 250+ group!'

Finishers at the Mid Sussex Triathlon

Emily & Matt had the best day! Commenting 'This truly was phenomenal organising! Thank you so much, a joy with everyone being so lovely. My trusty Brompton didn't let me down and so far we raised over £2200 for Parkinson's UK. Thank you so much.'

The event was kindly sponsored by Hassocks Eye Care, Dinnages and The Perrymount Clinic. Full results are available via a link on the Mid Sussex Triathlon Race Facebook page.

Finishers at the Mid Sussex Triathlon