The Serpent trail runs from Haslemere to Petersfield. They are running it for the MOVE against Cancer charity, a small organisation supporting young people with cancer to stay active during and after their treatment.

There's increasing evidence that moving more during and after-cancer treatment can significantly improve physical and mental wellbeing.

MOVE is embarking on a mission to support & inspire people to MOVE Against Cancer.

The Midhurst Milers, a vibrant running club nestled in the heart of the South Downs National Park, is proud of its junior division, consisting of passionate young runners aged eight to 15.

This dedicated group is on a mission to raise funds for MOVE by taking on the challenging 100k relay along the scenic Serpent Trail.

Stretching from Haslemere in Surrey to Petersfield in Hampshire, the juniors will cover the entire 100k distance, all in support of this incredible charity

1 . Contributed The Midhurst Junior Milers Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Route recce Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Midhurst Junior Milers Photo: Submitted