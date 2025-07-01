Mills family win medals at GB Swimming Masters

After illness in 2023-24 Sally Mills made a splash back into Masters Swimming at the British Long Course Swimming Championships held at London Aquatics at the Olympic Park, London.

She swam the three butterfly events – 50, 100, 200 metres – winning all three in new personal bests for 70 to 74 age group.

Although breaking the British short course record for 200 butterfly at the beginning of June, she just missed out on the long course record.

She was supported by her daughter Lisa Mills joining her mum in two relays and winning her first ever national medals: gold in 240 years 200 freestyle relay and silver in 240 years 200 medley relay.

This was great preparation for the upcoming World Championships being held in Singapore in August, which both are competing in.