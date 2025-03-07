Mini Queens netball team's red carpet performance

Mini Queens Netball players and officials are celebrating their second anniversary.

They have just finished top of their U12 pool and runners-up in the U16 pool in the Eastbourne Junior Netball League.

They said: “We are so grateful to all our voluntary umpires and coaches that allow our girls to learn and succeed through their hard work at training.

"We thank Sophie Marsland and Michelle Salvidge for giving local children the opportunity to play this wonderful sport competitively in a safe and fun environment alongside the long established adult league.

The U16 team

“Our age range is seven to 16 years old and we have varied coaching for each age group."

If you have a child interested in netball, they have lots of spaces to fill in our teams for the coming seasons so please call Jaime Joyce 07792 896805 or [email protected] or contact us through our public Facebook page or Instagram @miniqueensnetball.