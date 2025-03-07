Mini Queens netball team's red carpet performance
The club said: “We have just finished top of our U12 pool and runners-up in our U16 pool in the Eastbourne Junior Netball League.
“We are so grateful to all our voluntary umpires and coaches that allow for our girls to learn and succeed through their hard work at training.
“We thank Sophie Marsland and Michelle Salvidge for giving local children the opportunity to play this wonderful sport competitively in a safe and fun environment alongside the long established adult league.
“Our age range is 7-16 years old and we have varied coaching for each age group.
"If you have a child interested in netball, we have lots of spaces to fill in our teams for the coming seasons so please call Jaime Joyce 07792 896805 or email [email protected] or contact us through our public Facebook page or Instagram @miniqueensnetball.”