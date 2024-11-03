Mixed fortunes for Eastbourne Indoor Bowls Club

In the first round of the Denny Cup the men had a resounding win against Denton Island 103 - 60 and in the second round will play Grattons on the November 16.

In the first round of the Yetton Trophy the ladies had an even more resounding win against Egerton Park 95-38 and in the second round will play Falaise on November 16.

Sadly the mens and ladies in the Mixed Egham Trophy were unable to make it a triple of wins when they were beaten 78-63 by a strong Falaise team.