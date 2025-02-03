It was a busy weekend for the men and women of Meads Tennis Club as both the men's first team and the ladies first team were in action.

Owing to postponements before Christmas the first team men found themselves playing on Saturday and Sunday.

First up was a trip to the David Lloyd Club to take on a youthful second team. Although the final score was 4-0 to the David Lloyd Club it was agonisingly close to 2-2 as first the Meads pairing of Peter Bray and Zane Axten narrowly lost a championship tie break in their second match whilst Ben Clennell and Daniel Wasp suffered the same fate in another third set tie break.

On Sunday the first team welcomed Hampden Park seconds to the Meads Club. Ben Clennell and Zane Axten were in action again and secured one rubber via a championship tie break.

The Meads second pair of Colin Feeley and Justin Camm fought valiantly but Hampden Park's Mike Usher and Richard Ellis were on splendid form and in the end the away team made the short trip back to Hampden Park with a 3-1 victory.

It was an altogether happier Sunday for the Meads ladies first team who travelled to the Southdown Club in Lewes. The opening rubbers were spirited encounters.

The Meads first pair of Lucy Parkin and Jess Gisby started slowly but as they adjusted to the artificial clay courts they began to hit some powerful ground strokes and emerged 6-4 6-4 winners. Meanwhile Wendy Lambert and Joanna Copp took their opponents all the way to a championship tie break before just falling short.

The reverse rubbers saw the Meads quartet step up a gear as they produced some scintillating tennis. First Lambert and Copp raced to a 6-2, 6-1 victory before Parkin and Gisby unleashed a series of delightful tennis shots on the way to an impressive 6-0 6-1 triumph. It was fitting that the winning point was a rasping drive volley by Parkin that was never coming back.

Captain Lucy Parkin said: "I am thrilled that we have come home with a 3-1 victory after a great performance by the ladies. It was also a real pleasure to welcome the very talented Joanna Copp to the club now that she has moved into the area."