Mixed fortunes for Goring Manor

Goring Manor's recruitment drive of late has brought in a dozen new players to bowls. Unfortunately reduced membership overall (as most clubs are suffering) has meant that some new players have been thrown in at the deep end when if comes to team selection.

A home match in the Brodie Tray against Worthing was a close affair. Both teams won on 2 rinks but the extra 2 points for the aggregate score went to Worthing meaning Goring Manor were beaten 4 points to 6. Top rink went to Ray Page, Chris Andrews and skip Stuart Andrews. Skip Harvey McGarry also won.

An always pleasant trip to Arundel for a West Sussex League match saw Gorjng only winning on 1 rink in a 2 points to 6 defeat. The winning rink was Alan Turley, Peter Cook, Kevin Pearce and skip Stuart Andrews.

A home match against Marine Gardens in the Stracey Shield was next. Both teams won on 2 rinks but the aggregate points were in favour of Goring this time to produce a 6 points to 4 victory. Top rink for went to Margaret Walker, Derek King, Mick Mayes and skip Chris Wood. Skip Wendy Davies also won.

Captain of the day, Alan Turley, leading his team to victory at Priory.

A trip to East Preston for a West Sussex League match brought about a close run affair. Although Goring lost on 2 rinks, a strong performance by Joe Hagelburg, Alan Turley, Chris Adams and skip Bill Porter brought in the extra points for the aggregate to give a 4-4 draw.

A friendly triples match at Tarring Priory ended the week. Goring versus Tarring is always a keenly contested event but played, as ever, jn the best of spirits. This time Goring won on 3 of the 4 rinks to chalk up a 78 points to 58 victory.

Top rink went to Keith Goodson, Derek King and skip Alan Turley. Skips Harvey McGarry and Mick Mayes also won. John Farrow played in his first ever bowls match for Goring.