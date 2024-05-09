Mixed fortunes for Meads tennis teams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A busy weekend for the men and women of Meads Tennis Club saw the women of the seconds and thirds in action whilst the men's second team travelled to Cross in Hand for their fixture

It was the ladies' thirds who claimed the bragging rights in the club as they defeated Pavilion and Avenue in a rain affected fixture at home 3-1. Janet Kulenicz, making her debut for the club, partnered Sue Boakes and although they lost their first rubber only after a very close first set, they combined skilfully to win their second rubber with a well constructed third set tie break. Second pair Val Clark and Anne Backshell were on sparkling form sweeping to two straight sets victories.

The ladies second team were away at Amherst and returned to Eastbourne with a hard fought, high quality 2-2 draw. Brigid Argyle and Ella Athanassiou lost their first match after an agonisingly close third set tie break but they bounced back convincingly to win their second rubber 6-3, 6-1. Meanwhile Joanne Gale and Wendy Lambert were defeated in their first match but held their nerve superbly to win two tie break sets 7-6, 7-6 in their second rubber on the Amherst clay.

