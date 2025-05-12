Mixed results for Southwater bowlers

By John Coghlan
Contributor
Published 12th May 2025, 08:29 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 08:36 BST
There were mixed results this week for Southwater bowlers.

There was a win against Southgate Park by 69 to 64 winning two of the triples. Top scorers were Jackie Merchant, Annie Anderson and Neil Jarvis (22-10) with Sue Jones, Andy Coshan and Cliff Merchant (20-13. The triple skipped by Judith Hitchnab drew.

Away to Popes Mead, the home side won 84 to 46. One triple tied, Sue Jones, Mike Jones and Peter Curd overturning a deficit of 2 to 8 to finish 14 all.

Against Adastra the game was lost 42 to 48 with one winning rink Debbie Coshan, John Curlewis, Jean Meinertzhagen and Les Andrews (17-11).

