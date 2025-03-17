Mixed team success for The Green
The Green's first mixed team entertained the Hawkhurst first team in a rearranged Division 1 fixture in the Wealden Tennis League.
The home first pairing of Chris Grief with Amanda Ruck had a very close match against the Hawkhurst second pairing, eventually going down by 4-6, 6-1 and 8-10 in the championship tie-break.
However, they defeated the opposition’s first pairing by 6-0, 6-3.
The Green’s second pairing of Stuart Clode with Hannah Gandy lost to the Hawkhurst first pairing by 0-6, 5-7 but beat the second pairing by 6-4, 6-3.
This meant a 2-2 draw.
