Mixed team win for The Green
Last Sunday The Green's first mixed team travelled to Hawkhurst for a match in Division 1 of the Wealden Tennis League.
The first pairing of Chris Grief with Amanda Ruck defeated the opposition's first pairing by 6-4, 6-4 but only beat the second pairing by 6-2, 2-6 and 10-7 in the championship tie-break.
Meanwhile George Moon with Beaula Page lost to the Hawkhurst second pairing by 4-6, 3-6 but just triumphed over the first pairing with a score of 2-6, 6-3, 10-7.
This meant a final result of 3-1 to The Green.
If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St. Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.
