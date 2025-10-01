Mixed Texas Scramble Fun Day at Lottbridge Golf Club

Following the completion of a fantastic mornings golf, Senior Captain, Dennis Sutherland, thanked the following:

The brilliant Fairway Staff of Karen, Emily and Chef Mike, for looking after everyone; the Lottbridge Green Keepers for their wonderful efforts in maintaining the course in superb condition; Les Buckle and Tony Bryant, for their administration assistance; Wayne Funnell for his continuous work producing the players scorecards, taking players entry fees and organising all of the prizes.

Finally, Dennis thanked Bill Scott and Len Callnon, for starting everyone off on a beautiful sunny morning.

Dennis then presented prizes to the following:

Mixed Texas Scramble Winners, with nett 49: Jan Bolwell; Brian Cordingley; Andy Watson and Dennis Sutherland.

Texas Scramble Runners-Up, on count back, with nett 52: Lyndon Dowman; Len Callnon; Trevor Body and Ian Stringer.

Texas Scramble 3rd Place, with nett 52: Jason Heathfield; Steve Riddles; Barry Petch and Owen Logue.

Nearest the pin on holes 2/11 - Paul Manfield.

Nearest the pin on holes 6/15 - Dennis Sutherland.

Nearest the pin on holes 9/18 - Miguel Puga.

Nearest the pin, in two, on holes 4/13 (team prize): Martin Healy; Paul Manfield; Terry Cosham and Mick Cosham.

Congratulations and very well played to all of the prizes winners.

A total of £50 was raised towards the Senior Captain's Charity, Prostate Cancer UK. Thank you to everyone who donated by hitting their golf balls into one of the many ponds and streams, that adorn the beautiful Lottbridge Course.

Finally, Dennis thanked everyone for taking part in another great fun day at Lottbridge Golf Club.

1 . Contributed Texas Scramble Winners: Andy Watson; Brian Cordingley; Jan Bolwell and Dennis Sutherland. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Texas Scramble Runners-Up: Len Callnon; Lyndon Dowman; Ian Stringer and Trevor Body, with Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Texas Scramble Third Place: Barry Petch; Steve Riddles; Jason Heathfield and Owen Logue with Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland. Photo: Submitted