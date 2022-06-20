Monday's thrilling Eastbourne tennis action - 41 of the best pictures

You can see the best of the day three (Monday) pictures on this page and the ones linked as players including Rebecca Marino, Cam Norrie, Alex de Minaur, Cristian Garin, Jay Clarke, Camila Osorio, Lesia Tsurenko, Magda Linette, Alison Riske, Jodie Burrage and Frances Tiafoe have gone for glory.
1. EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Petra Martic of Croatia serves against Jodie Burrage of Great Britain in their Women's Singles First Round match during Day Three of Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 20, 2022 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Photo: Mike Hewitt
2. EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Alison Riske of United States plays a forehand against Magda Linette of Poland in their Women's Singles First Round match during Day Three of Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 20, 2022 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Photo: Mike Hewitt
3. EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine plays a forehand against Camila Osorio of Colombia in their Women's Singles First Round match during Day Three of Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 20, 2022 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Jodie Burrage of Great Britain plays a backhand against Petra Martic of Croatia in their Women's Singles First Round match during Day Three of Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 20, 2022 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Photo: Mike Hewitt