Montpelier Villa FC partner with former England Goalkeeper

Montpelier Villa the SCFL Division One club have teamed up with Mental Health Advocate and former England goalkeeper, Chris Kirkland and Wellness Onside.

Sport and nutrition is at the forefront of mental health wellbeing. Wellness Onside has development a healthy coffee alternative that will inject a daily dose of goodness into people’s lives. It will help the Villa players be their best version of themselves throughout the day and hopefully improve their results on the pitch.

Montpelier Villa were formed in 1991 and have teams ranging from under 9’s to veterans, and a women’s team who compete in the Sussex League.

WellnessOnside is co-founded by ex-England and Liverpool footballer, Chris Kirkland. He said, “We are excited to partner with Montpelier Villa. We have been working with some leading nutritionists to create MuddyBrew by using the best mushrooms and nutrient-rich adaptogens around. It works wonders and will improve your energy, focus and will calm your mind, whilst tasting great”.Looking after your wellness should be everyone’s priority. And what’s better than combining sport and nutrition? Endorphins complimented by nutrition in the form of a tasty morning drink. Putting your wellness, onside.