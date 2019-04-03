‘Arlington is in Ed Kennett’s DNA’, says Eagles’ boss Jon Cook

Director of speedway, Jon Cook is delighted to have Edward Kennett on board as captain this season.

Cook believes the Hailsham based rider, who was born in Hastings, will be a positive influence both on and off the track.

“I’ve a feeling he’s in for a big year and to have a Kennett in the team, and captaining it at this time, feels very right.

“To lead the team on and off the track we selected Edward, for whom Arlington is in is DNA.

Cook added, “Our aim was to have an all-British team, if we could, and retain working relationships with riders we knew and trust.

“That meant immediate returns for Tom and Georgie.

“For me, it was an opportunity to work again with Alfie and Ben, who Eastbourne fans will know as visitors from the National League days, and Lewi and Richard who are cut from the same cloth as many Eagles of old.