Bonanza of racing for the Eastbourne Eagles at Arlington this weekend

More than 100 young footballers, parents and relatives will be at Eastbourne Speedway on Saturday (September 15) night when the Forman IT Eagles take on Stoke and the Isle of Wight in a bonanza of racing.

They are members of the Eastbourne-based Sovereign Saints FC who will provide some interval entertainment with a couple of running races around the track.

Club commercial manager, Ian Jordan, said: “We believe that our childrenU-13 ‘GO FREE’ policy is the way to encourage new Eagles supporters; and to allow local youngsters to ‘bring their parents to speedway on a Saturday Evening’.

SEE ALSO T20 Finals Day action will be a first for Sussex pace ace | Eastbourne show potential in thrilling draw with East Grinstead | Eastbourne Eagles targetting National League Play Off place

“We are delighted to welcome the Saints, who will also provide some mid-match interval entertainment; with a couple of running races, around the Arlington Track; with some nice prizes up for grabs.

“In our renewed attempts to build relationships with all the local communities across Sussex and beyond; we would like to hear from any other sports clubs; communities or associations etc, who may like to join us to enjoy, possibly for the first time, the unique and wonderful product team speedway delivers.

“We would open this to all ages and to organisations of any description.

“We also have sponsorship opportunities still available; for all of our remaining 2018 home fixtures; which we hope will include; a fourth successive Knock Out Cup Final; and a League Play off Semi Final and Final and the possibility of racing every Saturday up to the October 20.”

Contact our Commercial Manager Ian Jordan via e-mail at ian@formaniteagles.co.uk or on 07733 336448 at any time for a no obligation chat; about a bespoke sponsorship package for the remaining meetings this season; to suit your budget and tastes; or indeed for the 2019 season.