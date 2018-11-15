Boxers are ready to rumble in first show of the season at Skateworld

Eastbourne Boxing Club host their first live boxing show of the season tomorrow (Saturday) at Skateworld.

The club have a record number of 16 boxers competing on the show.

Captain Adrianne Phebey faces off for the third time against Gosport’s Katie Smith – sure to be a cracker.

Twin brothers Dan and Jake Wood pit their wits against Abeel Hussain of Crawley and Tait Stallard of Gym01 Portsmouth in their light-welterweight match ups.

National Champion Lucy Kisielewska (right) is looking to be matched under 69kg and make further waves on the national boxing scene.

New recruit from the University via Croydon is Ayo Fubusula who lines up against Jack Gisby of Gym01 whilst light-welter Brett Pocock boxes Southpaw Freddie Collins from Whitehawk.

Light-heavyweight Jake Owers makes his EBC debut against Joshua Peters of Sheerness in what looks to be a great clash of the big lads.

Ricardo Hellis, fresh off his win last week in Brighton will also be on the bill. Elite open class boxers Omid Raouf faces the tall Southpaw Tom Bevington of Chichester – which is said to be worth the price of entry alone!

Explosive Super-Heavyweight Thorin ‘Thor’ Birkeland tests his hammer against Peter Dobov of Whitehawk in a rematch which Thor shaded the first time. Both boxers are around 100kgs.

‘The Big Boss’ Camille Obligis boxes in a return against Zoe Shefford of Double Jab, London hoping to build on her win against her last season in their lightweight match up.

They also welcome several local boxers from Eastbourne Phoenix on to the card to make it a real show case of talented boxers from our town.

“Walk in music, smoke, staged entrances, amazing lighting all go to make this one of the best amateur shows in the country with a great standard of boxing,” said coach Adam Haniver.

Doors open at Skateworld from 7pm to the public. You can buy early bird discounted tickets on our website at http://eastbourneboxingclub.co.uk/shows/show-tickets/