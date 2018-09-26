Bronze for young sprinter Sargent at English championships

2018 has been a fantastic year for Eastbourne Rovers track and field athletes and they finished the season in style.

Moyo Sargent competed at the under-17 England championships in Bedford.

He qualified easily for the 400m final. He then had to dig deep, to run a fast first 200m, cruising the bend to tackle the wind and rain in the home straight, It was a close finish with Moyo taking the bronze medal in 50.31 secs.

He finishes the season ranked an amazing fourth in the country at this event.

At the same championships, Pyers Lockwood ran in the 400m hurdles. He also ran a superb race to get the bronze with 58.16 secs. He is now ranked 14th in the country and has another year in this age group.

The next weekend saw the under 20 athletes line up in the sprints.

Bryn Smith blasted round the bend in his 200m to finish fifth behind some very high profile athletes but was pulled through to equal his excellent personal best of 22.38 secs.

Bailey Wright, returning from injury, matched this position in the 100m as he glided through the finish in fifth place with 11.39 secs.

Then it was the turn of Kai Fletcher who had to work hard in his 400m but was rewarded with a personal best of 50.43 and fifth place.

Finally Liam Hennessy walked on to the track in Bedford for the English Schools combined events Championships.

Liam competed in the under-20 decathlon. He certainly rose to the occasion with five personal bests in the 100m (11.6), 110Hurdles(18.3), Shot (9.29), Discus(28.35) and Javelin(40.66).

Lack of experience in the pole vault let him down, losing valuable points.

He finished 20th overall and is now eager to improve on this next year when he is the same age group.

All the athletes are now looking forward to winter training ready for the indoor season.