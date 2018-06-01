Buzz v Bay sailing initiative extended after local success

In 2016, Buzz Active, together with Pevensey Bay Sailing Club launched a social racing series to provide a pathway to retain more youngsters who started sailing with the RYA OnBoard initiative.

Two summers on and the four-event ‘Buzz vs Bay’ series has been so successful that this year it is being extended to other members of the East Sussex Coastal Federation and more events.

Buzz Active lead instructor Katy Wilfortsaid, “The initial idea for an Interclub Regatta Series came from our ongoing ‘Buzz V Bay’ series. This was a series that has been running for a number of years now; we would organise four dates a year to race against Pevensey Bay’s juniors. We would host two dates and they would host two.

“During my second year at Buzz Active (2017) I was heavily involved in our RYA OnBoard Programme and saw how well ‘Buzz V Bay’ worked and thought why not roll it out as a bigger initiative to get more junior sailors into the world of racing.

“This year I have managed to get Pevensey Bay SC, Newhaven & Seaford SC, Eastbourne Sovereign SC and our local Sea Cadet detachment definitely signed up, and Hastings and St. Leonards SC has expressed interest.”

So far, there are events at Buzz Active on June 9 and August 4, Pevensey Bay are hosting on July 7 and September 15 and other dates are to be finalised.

The series is open to all local sailing clubs within the East Sussex Coastal Federation, and it will be a handicap series so any boat is welcome.

Juniors of all abilities can enter – coaching will be given during the series so that everyone gains valuable skills and experiences. Where possible the juniors will sail to the hosting venue – another fantastic experience for them before the racing even starts.

for details email: katy.wilfort@eastsussex.gov.uk

For more about Buzz Active visit https://www.buzzactive.org.uk