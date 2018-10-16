Canton Martial arts aces are on top of the world

The Canton Martial Arts Academy dominated at the recent World Unite Martial Arts Federation World Championship in Worcester.

They secured an impressive 31 Medals, including 15 World Titles. The competition hosted 1,500 competitors from all over the world, and with the WUMA being one of the largest organisations in the world, this made these victories even more impressive.

Canton Martial Arts head coach, Richard Canton (right), was named competitor of the Championship, winning five World Titles, two in Kata and three in sparring. WUMA Head, Richard Hopkins (9th Dan), said, “Richard was the most focused competitor over the weekend.

“His grit and skill shone above everyone else. He is the best Karate competitor our association has throughout the world.”

The Canton Martial Arts local squad members also performed spectacularly, with assistant head coach Kira-Jade Marsh winning two world titles. Other world titles won by the Eastbourne and Hailsham team were Zuleika Smyth, also winning a two world titles. Other medal and titles were as follows: Aswen Nash: World Title & Bronze, Chris Eyre: one World Title, Nancy Cooper:

Silver and Bronze, Eve Van Der Geyton: Silver and Bronze, Imam Barrientos: Silver, Karen Eyre: Silver, Amelia Ciupinska: Bronze, and Sonny Crook: Bronze. Other team members selected for England: David Neesam, Rose Cottington and Emma Bumstead.

Richard Canton added, “I am truly blown away by the results. Every single person stepped up and performed to the best of their ability.

“We have been having selection process and training for over six months for this, and the results prove we were right. I could not be prouder to be the leader and a part of such an amazing England squad.’

WUMA Head, Richard Hopkins added, “Canton Martial Arts is the Number 1 ranked Karate school throughout our association in the world. They won more medals than anyone else, they prepared better than anyone else, and above all, they represented England with pride and respect.

“Being awarded the WUMA 2017 Club/Association of the Year has now been justified. An amazing leader, amazing staff, amazing students.”

Canton Martial Arts who are based in Willowfield Road, have been teaching classes throughout Eastbourne and Hailsham for over 15 years.

For more information about training with Canton Martial Arts, please contact the club: 01323 419779.