Eastbourne Boxing Club host 18 top class bouts in latest show

Another astounding evening of boxing took place at Skateworld on Saturday 9th March, hosted by Eastbourne Boxing Club.

Eighteen top class bouts from 11 year old minors to senior boxing, under England Boxing rules.

Making his ring debut, Eastbourne’s Rowan Crombie of Seaford Head school stepped between the ropes against Bexhill’s Bobby Salmon. In this skills bout encounter, both boxers showed great poise and ability under the pressure of the lights and the 300 plus strong crowed. No decisions are given in skills bouts to encourage skill development. Well done to both boxers.

55kg Frankie Smith school then stepped up for his first competitive bout against Whitehawk’s Ethan Clifford. Frankie was assertive from the first bell, throwing combinations to head and body. Eventually Frankie’s height and pressure was the key for the referee to bring a stop to the contest. It must be noted that young Clifford showed heart and courage. Well done to both boxers, both with bright futures in the sport.

Bout of the night was given to the epic tussle between Eastbourne’s Shayden Kelley and Chichester’s Tommy Lee Brazil at 57kg. Brazil flew out of the gates throwing combinations out of his southpaw stance to push Shayden back. The Eastbourne rallied superbly in the 3rd showing heart and grit but it was the West Sussex opponent who took the decision. This bout was greeted afterwards with a well deserved appreciative applause.

Featherweight Camille ‘Faffignon’ Obligis gave away weight an experience against the gritty Roni Dean of Thetford Town in an engaging encounter. Cammy started well, switching the attack and scoring well to head and body. The Norfolk boxer rallied well pushing Cammy back with powerful straight shots, taking the second and third rounds to win the unanimous decision. A great learning bout for Cammy.

Eastbourne’s light-welterweight Fayed Miah from Causeway school put in an impressive performance against Chichester’s Fred Keet to win on a 3rd round stoppage. Keet came out strong, throwing his southpaw hook and backhand. Fayed was able to make him miss and step in with backhands of his own. 3 standing counts were forced before the referee waved it off with Fayed’s back hand consistently finding the target. An impressive performance from the Eastbourne man.

Club captain Adrianne Phebey took on Scottish international Gardner Moore flying in from Lochend, Edinburgh. With 65 bouts to her name, Adrianne was up against an experienced opponent. The first started well with Adrianne switching her attack up and down the body catching Moore and forcing her on the back foot. As the second progressed, Moore was able to hold the centre, catching Adrianne with her jab. The 3rd continued in the same ilk with the Edinburgh based boxer taking the decision.

Eastbourne’s Archie Leport put in a well calculated performance to dispatch Cricklewood’s Rino Ziuus up at Heavyweight in 3 rounds. Using good positioning, head movement and pot-shotting, Archie was able to roll under Ziius’ shots and score well to the body and head. Connecting more and more with well times backhand was enough for the referee to wave off the bout.

Ayo Fubusula improving all the time dropped a tight split decision to Freddie Collins of Whitehawk in a highly technical bout. Ayo scoring early with the back hand to head and body with Collins keeping the range in the later stages. Another bout which will surely happen again soon.

Crowd pleasing open class middleweight Omid Raouf put on a disciplined performance against the tough and technical Ollie Mcintosh of High Wycombe of three 3 minute rounds. With the bout ebbing and flowing, neither man was able to force their way ahead. Some sharp rear hand counters caught Omid on the way in but Omid was also able to score inside and force his opponent back on occasion. With the crowd unsure which way it was going to go, Omid took the decision for Eastbourne on the tightest of split decisions.

Phoenix Boxing Eastbourne’s southpaw Dan Allistone took a well deserved unanimous decision over Eastbourne’s Matt Wood. In a frenetic encounter, the styles didn’t gel well, both throwing flurries with a high work rate. Come to the close, Allistone was the cleaner of the two boxers, taking the decision.

Club Coach Adam Haniver said, “It was a fantastic show once again at Skateworld. The crowd was electric and the support was immense from the town and from the visiting support. It sounds cliché, but it was a great night for boxing, showing the community the great impact the sport has on the boxers’ lives, creating experiences they will never forget and help them develop as individuals.

"We look forward to welcoming the residents of Eastbourne to Skateworld again on Saturday 27th April for yet another show."