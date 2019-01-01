Eastbourne Eagles are ‘Brexit proof’ for 2019 campaign

Eastbourne Eagles 2019 line-up is complete.

The club’s return to the professional speedway leagues will see an all-English 1-7, led by the league’s top number one rider.

Returning former co-promoter Jon Cook was a guest on BBC Radio Sussex’s Saturday sport show this afternoon (December 22) from the Bournemouth v Brighton Premiership football match.

He took to the airwaves to reveal that Ben Morley, Edward Kennett and Richard Lawson will join the already announced Tom Brennan, Georgie Wood, Alfie Bowtell and Lewis Kerr.

Cook said: “Ben’s a great, little track rider who is starting to establish himself in the Championship.

“The Kennett name is second only to that of Dugard in the club’s history and Edward, and his sponsor Mick, at Robins of Herstmonceux, are delighted that he’s back at his true speedway home.

“My personal history and regard for Richard is such that I’m delighted that Eagles fans will get the chance to see him in action for us.

“He’s a true No 1 and to have Ed and Rich in heats 13 and 15, plus an incredible reserve pairing every month puts us in a good place.

“Also, I can’t help but mention the B word and having an all English team hopefully makes us Brexit proof.”

Eastbourne believe the announcement of an all-British 1-7 is a fantastic commercial proposition.

The Eagles have three outstanding and experienced Championship heat leaders, plus four of the top National League performers in 2018, including the National League Individual Riders’ Champion and runner-up in Ben and Alfie – both of whom have Championship experience.

The Eagles also have the double winning Heats 13 and 15 NL partnership from our 2018 side in Georgie and Tom,.

The team demonstrates the club’s commitment to developing young British and National League talent.

“We look forward to Alfie, Ben, Georgie and Tom having a friendly, season-long battle to see who improves their average the most.

“All have the potential of very significant progress to back up as good a heat leader trio as you will see in the Championship,” Cook said.