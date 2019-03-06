Eastbourne Eagles confirm Easter Friday KO Cup clash with Birmingham

By Paul Watson

Eastbourne have confirmed a 3pm start for their Good Friday (April 19) KO Cup tie against Birmingham at Arlington Stadium.

The Fineprint Eagles are also promising some Easter fun for supporters young and old.

The first 100 Under 14s through the gates will receive a free Easter egg, courtesy of SP2A Speedway, and merchandise partner, Corporate Connection.

Some other surprises are also lined up.

Club commercial director, Ian Jordan, said: “Good Friday is traditionally one of the biggest days of the year in UK speedway and we want to ensure everyone has a great afternoon. We have some nice surprises planned for supporters of all ages.”

The match against Birmingham is the first leg of the round one tie of the Championship cup competition.

The second leg is at Birmingham on May 15.

Last year, Eastbourne won the National League’s KO Cup for the fourth year in succession. They have now moved up a league and plan to continue their reputation as the “cup kings”.