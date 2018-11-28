Eastbourne Eagles prepare for speedway’s Championship League

There have been some significant developments in the past week regarding the day-to-day management and operations of Arlington Stadium which have now reached an exciting and positive conclusion.

“The future direction of Eastbourne Eagles Speedway Club has been intrinsically linked with these prolonged discussions; and we are delighted to report an equally exciting and positive conclusion.

“Eastbourne Eagles will be pressing ahead with plans to accept an invite to join the British Speedway Championship League in the coming week, and to also announce a new promotional and management structure in the same timescale.

“We have been especially active in on track matters and rider recruitment; with the aim of building a strong side with the potential to have League and Cup success; and will be in a position to name new team members; together with a new title sponsor; and other exciting sponsorship; media, marketing and supporter news and packages in the next week.

“We anticipate making a further more detailed announcement to you all over the weekend of the 1st and 2nd of December when we hope to give you all a complete insight into the prospect of a truly exciting and positive new era and 2019 season, on and off the track; and a vision of a 3-5 year plan for Arlington Stadium and the Eastbourne Eagles.”

The Championship League of British Speedway is the second tier.

For the last four years, Eastbourne have been in the National League (third tier) and in 2018 season were crowned champions.

However, promotion/relegation is not automatic in speedway, as it is generally in football. It wouldn’t really be correct to say the Eagles have won promotion but they are, however, moving up a league.

The Eagles competed in the British National League, having been members in the Elite League until 2014. They became Elite League Champions in 2000. They were also Elite League Knockout Cup winners in 2002 and again in 2008.