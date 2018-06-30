Eastbourne International finals day: Wozniacki v Sabalanka and Lacko v Zverev

Aryna Sabalenka said it will be a dream come true to play one of her favourite players, Caroline Wozniacki, as she bids to land her first career title.

Sabalenka, 20, from Belarus has impressed the crowds at Devonshire Park this week as the World No 45 has beaten former champions Agnieszka Radwanska and Karolina Pliskova along with Elise Mertens, Julia Goerges and Sachia Vickery to reach the final showdown. Today’s match will be the first time these two players have met.

Sabalenka said, “One week before I didn’t know I will make a final here, but then I just tried to show my best, because I know I can play well. I did my best, and now I’m in the final and I’m so happy.

“I remember when I was young I would watch (Wozniacki’s) game... and I thought: ‘it would be nice to play against her, I hope it will happen sometime’. Now I play a final with her and I’m happy.”

The men will contest their final on centre court shortly after the women as Lukas Lacko will go up against Mischa Zverev.

Yesterday Zverev beat Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6(9) 6-4. Zverev leads the head to head against Lacko 1-0, going into tomorrow’s final, where he will also be bidding for his first career title.

“How I do depends on who’s going to be more nervous. (Lacko) could play above his own level and play incredible tennis or not, in the final anything can happen, and hopefully I’ll go out there and not regret anything afterwards.”