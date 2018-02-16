Eubank Jr ready for ‘epic fight’ with Groves

Chris Eubank Jr takes on George Groves tomorrow night at the Manchester Arena in what is undoubtedly the biggest fight of his career.

Both boxers will compete for the first spot in the final of the World Boxing Super Series, with Eubank Jr’s IBO super-middleweight title and Groves’ WBA super-middleweight title both on the line.

The unification bout will be shown live on ITV Box Office, with Eubank Jr telling fans the fight has everything you could want in a superfight.

The Brighton and Hove boxer said: “It’s going to be explosive, it’s going to be no holds barred, exciting, fanatic and everything you could want in a superfight.

“Some guys are more defensive and more stand-offish and it doesn’t make for an exciting fight, whereas me and George are both at home in the trenches and it’s going to be an epic fight.”

This will not be the first time Eubank Jr and Groves have shared the ring, as the two sparred over a number of years, however Eubank Jr feels they have both improved since.

He said: “He has to have changed, I stopped sparring him maybe three years ago.

“Before that I had sparred him a number of times over a period of about two years so we know each other very well and I am sure since we stopped sparring we have both improved and we are different fighters.

“That’s what happens over a three year period, you improve, you mature, so I expect he is a different fighter but so am I and I believe my improvements are much greater and much more advanced than what he is and what his improvements are.”

The all British affair has captured the boxing world’s attention, with opinions on the outcome split down the middle, however Eubank Jr feels he is the superior fighter.

He said: “To be honest, I believe I have every advantage possible over George Groves coming into this fight, mentally, physically, spiritually, every aspect of boxing I believe I can outperform him.

“I like the fact that people genuinely believe that I can’t win, that he is somehow a better fighter than me and that he is going to knock me out because when I do it, and I stop this guy and take his belt and bring it back to Brighton, it makes the achievement all the more amazing.”