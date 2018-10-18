Former Sussex footballer off to Toronto to run for Great Britain

Crawley Athletics star James Westlake is off to Toronto to compete for Great Britain in Sunday's Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon

The former Hassocks footballer has had a great year - in April he was sixth British finisher in the London Marathon, in June he set a new course record winning the Worthing 10k and at the beginning of the month the Brighton 10 mile race.

Now he will look to do Sussex and England proud by producing the goods in the Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

Westlake will be wearing bib number 19 in the race. Last week, Westlake tweeted: "One week to go. Last longish run/session done All come round pretty quickly but very much looking forward to getting out there and representing the country!!"



