Golden moment for gymnast Ryan at the British champs

A talented young gymnast from Seaford made headlines this weekend winning a gold medal at a major gymnastics event in Birmingham.

Ryan Brown, from Up ‘n’ Downs Trampoline Club, claimed top spot in the men’s trampolining 13-14 years category on Sunday at the Trampolining, Tumbling and Double Mini Trampoline British Championships at Arena Birmingham.

Ryan, 13, said: “The completion definitely went well on the first day – it didn’t go as well on the second but I think I pulled it back together well. I quite like the last five part of my routine, it’s more of the easier moves so I can show off my execution more.”

The major event saw more than 500 participants from 80 clubs take part in the two-day gymnastics spectacular with youngsters travelling from all across the UK to compete.

The ages of the gymnasts taking part ranged from just nine years old to 32-year-old former World No 1 Kat Driscoll.

Competitors also included Team GB’s Olympic silver medallist Bryony Page.