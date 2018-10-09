Hailsham Swimming Club's record-breaking medal haul at Lis Hartley memorial meet

Hailsham Swimming Club began their season in record breaking form at the Lis Hartley memorial meet, held at the K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley, on the weekend of 29th and 30th September.

The swimmer of the weekend was Izzy Symonds (10) who stood strong against tough competition, to claim 5 gold medals, along with 1 silver and bronze. Izzy topped of her excellent weekend of racing by breaking multiple Hailsham club records, some of which have remained unbroken for many years.

Hailsham swimmers at K2 for the Lis Hartley memorial meet

Tom Barden (15) put in a brilliant 200m Backstroke performance to record a Swim England Winter National qualification time, and take the event gold. He also collected the 200m Butterfly gold.

The club collected a huge haul of medals throughout the weekend’s competition. Our gold medalists that shone were: Jake Farrell gained 2 golds, 1 silver, and a bronze. Finlay Naylor collected 2 golds and a bronze. Tegan Roberts took 2 golds and 2 silvers. Lauren Goldsmith brought home 2 golds and Abbie Shorthouse secured gold and bronze medals. Macy Ring was in race winning form, gaining a gold and 2 silvers.

Other great results came from Elizabeth Collis (4 silvers), Lachlan Gower (3 silvers and a bronze), Ellie Abel (1 silver and a bronze) and Ben Shorthouse (1 bronze).

Strong swims resulting in personal best times came from Robert Crook-Smith, Isabella Fogg, Ella Foreman, Amy Farrell, Anton Orange, Tilly Rayner and Emma Southouse.

To find out more about or fun and friendly swimming club, please visit our website: www.hailshamswimmingclub.org