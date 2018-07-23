Historic County Tennis week underway at Devonshire Park

The country’s top county players will come together on the grass courts of Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park this week to compete in Group One Event of the LTA Summer County Cup Event from Monday 23 to Friday 27 July.

Six men’s and six women’s teams will compete on some of the best grass courts in the country with the pride of representing their county at stake, in the traditional and atmospheric setting of the seaside tennis venue.

First played in 1895, ‘County Week’, as it is more fondly known, is one of the oldest tennis tournaments on the domestic calendar and this year will see 44 counties competing in the doubles-only tournament. There will be 7 groups in total, taking place at 13 venues across the country.

Eastbourne will host Group One, the premier level of the competition, which will see the likes of Naomi Cavaday (Kent), Dominic Inglot and James Ward (Middlesex) and Emily Appleton (Surrey) all provisionally nominated to represent their counties.

LTA Tournament Director Julie Piper said: “We’re excited to be returning to Eastbourne to bring this top class event back to the fantastic courts at Devonshire Park. The players all feel a great sense of pride representing their county and the crowds really get behind them.

“There is always a great atmosphere which is part of what makes this event so special in the British tennis calendar and, with the introduction of the County Cup Race, all competing counties will be aiming to gain valuable points to add to their current tally to see who, at the end of the year, are overall county Champions.”

Weather permitting; play starts no later than 10.30am each day and entry is free for all.

For more information, including the draws and orders of play, head to www.lta.org.uk/competitions/team-competition/county-cup