Naseem Hamed calls for Eubank Jr to retire after points loss to Groves

British boxing legend ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed called for Chris Eubank Jr to retire following his loss to domestic rival George Groves on Saturday.

Eubank Jr was outpointed by the Hammersmith man as Groves progressed to the final of the World Boxing Super Series, while also picking up Eubank Jr’s IBO super-middleweight world title and retaining his WBA strap.

The bout was hosted at the Manchester Arena and showcased live on ITV Box Office, where former WBC, WBO, IBF and lineal world featherweight champion Hamed was working as a pundit.

Talking about Eubank Jr after the fight, Hamed said: "The fact is we know he’s not at this level and he’s not as good as he’s been saying he is and this is it. That’s the be-all and end-all of Chris Eubank Jr.

“He’s not at this level, he’s not such a good fighter that he’s making it out like he is, he’s not going to win unbelievable things.

“Let’s just talk reality, let’s just bring it down to what it really is. It's about going back and doing this and doing that, the fact is let's just talk the truth right now; is this guy a world beater? No he’s not.

“In two years, three years he still won’t be a world beater, let’s just talk real.”

The onslaught contuned from the Sheffield man as he called for Eubank Jr, aged just 28 with only two defeats on his record, to retire.

He said: “The guy is not good enough, I thought he was going to win on points because of his heart, his determination, his work-rate. I thought that was going to pull him through, but it didn’t because he’s not got the ability.

“My man should just retire, he’s won a world title that he believes is a world title, why should he come back, he’s going to hurt himself, there’s a possibility he could get hurt.”

Talking about Groves, Hamed then said: “Let's get something straight, George Groves made so many mistakes tonight and he’s so beatable and the fact is he showed his weaknesses tonight and I couldn’t believe the way he boxed too.

“I was disappointed with the performance of both of them and that’s the truth.

“He was the bigger man but who was marching forward all night? Chris Eubank Junior. Who was dictating the pace of he fight all night? Junior was doing that."

Hamed rubbed further salt in the wounds by pointing out the fact Eubank Jr was defeated by an injured Groves: “He had a dislocated shoulder at the end and he still won."