Polegate Plodder Marco completes 50-mile run from Worthing to Eastbourne

Marco Fortmann from Polegate Plodders running club took on the challenge of running 50 miles along the South Downs Way recently.

Beginning in Worthing early on Saturday morning, Marco arrived at Eastbourne Sports Park an incredible 10 hours and 10 mins later, almost 2 and a half hours quicker than he finished the race last year.

Marco completed the final lap of the sports park just as the sun started to set and to the cheers of fellow Plodders who welcomed him home.

The 50 miles course joins the South Downs Way at Chanctonbury Ring just north of Worthing in West Sussex and follows the South Downs Way trail, passing through picturesque villages of Alfriston and Jevington, before heading towards the finish in Eastbourne.

After some reflection on his achievement and how tough an endurance race can be on both body and mind, Marco paid special thanks to his sports masseuse for their sterling work in keeping him in shape.

The next test for Marco will be the London Marathon later in April.