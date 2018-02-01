Power lifters muscle their way into the British finals

Eastbourne Herald gym of the year PFG enjoyed great success as they flexed their ample muscles at the British Powerlifting Southern Qualifiers last weekend in Folkestone.

Scott Halliday, a world record powerlifter in his own right, put together a PFG team and each competitor qualified for the British Finals to be held at the BodyPower Expo at the Birmingham NEC in May. “We have an amazing array of talent and I’m very proud to have them training at PFG,” said Halliday, owner and trainer at PFG.

“Every one of them qualified for the British Finals, breaking 30 plus British and World titles and we are now looking to bring a team of more than 30 strong to the NEC. We’re hoping for even more success, our lifters are already training for bigger and better.”

British Finals qualifiers: and any records: Kevin Smith: British record holder 145kg squat and British record holder 170kg Deadlift (Men’s - Masters 3 - 90kg) Ben Algar: world and British record holder 245kg Squat (Men’s - Masters 1 – 125kg) Scott Halliday: World and British record holder 192kg Bench (Men’s - Masters 1 – 110kg) Jo Halliday: World and British Record Holder 77.5kg Bench (Ladies – Masters 1 – 67.5kg) Hanna Clews: British Record Holder 85kg Squat and British Record Holder 85kg Deadlift (Ladies – open – 48kg) Mark Lawford: World and British Record Holder 200kg Bench and British Record Holder 260kg Deadlift (Men’s - Masters 1- 125kg)

James Chapman: World and British Record Holder 260kg Squat, World and British Record Holder 180kg Bench, British Record Holder 220kg deadlift and winner of Best Masters Full Power (Men’s - Masters 1 – 90kg) Rob Bragg: Finalist lifting 200kg squat, 145kg bench and 200kg deadlift (Men’s – open – 82.5kg) Hollie Ann: British Record Holder 122.5kg Deadlift (Ladies – open – 56kg) Anjanita Baker: World Record Holder 128kg Squat and World Record Holder 150.5kg. Also World Record holder for total score of 353.5kg and winner of her class (Ladies – Masters 1 – 67.5kg) Lee Mungovan: World Record Holder (Sub-Master 125kg) and overall winner of his category (Men’s – open – 125kg).