Speedway: Eagles set for semi-final showdown against Kent

Eastbourne are on the cusp of making the National League KO Cup final for a fourth successive year.

The Forman IT Eagles have won the trophy three years in a row and now are just one step from another big cup final night.

They face the Kent Kings on home shale on Saturday (September 29) night, buoyed by a 45-45 draw in the first leg at their opponent’s Sittingbourne track on Monday.

Team boss Connor Dugard insists there is still plenty of work to do and progress to the final is far from guaranteed.

He said: “Yes, we have had the upper hand against Kent at Arlington this year but I don’t need reminding that it was the Kings who ended our long run of home victories last year.

“That came out of the blue and we must be on our guard to ensure we continue our great cup run.”

Dugard is able to name a full team with captain Mark Baseby back after a tour of the USA.

“The lads did a great job up at Kent on Monday but there will be no complacency on our side of the pits. I will make sure of that,” Dugard added.

Kent draft in teenage sensation Drew Kemp as a guest replacement for their injured No 1, veteran Paul Hurry.

The evening’s entertainment at Arlington on Saturday begins with six junior races at 6.45pm, followed by the KO Cup match and then Southern Junior Development League racing.

Eastbourne: Georgie Wood, Jason Edwards, Mark Baseby, Charley Powell, Tom Brennan, Ethan Spiller, Charlie Brooks.

Kent: Drew Kemp, Anders Rowe, Nathan Stoneman, Taylor Hampshire R/R, Jack Thomas, No 6 TBA, Alex Spooner.

Timetable:

6.45pm: Six junior races

7.30pm: KO Cup semi-final, second leg: Eastbourne v Kent

About 9pm: Southern Junior Development League match: Reading v Weymouth