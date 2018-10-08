Sussex championships: Eastbourne Dive Team are the pride of Sussex

Eastbourne Dive team had an outstanding result at the Sussex one metre Dive Championships in Worthing.

They won four gold, two silver and and bronze medals and came home with both the mens and boys Sussex titles.

Oliver Soave retained the title of ‘Sussex mens one metre dive champion’ for another year with excellent diving and a score of 130.25 while George Thomas won bronze with a score of 115.20.

George showed impressive diving in the boys one metre and won gold, making him the new ‘Sussex Boys 1 metre dive champion’ with 100.60.

Theo Davies took the bronze with 89.60. In the age categories, Amelie White won silver, missing the gold by just one point in the girls 10-11 years. In the boys 8-9 years, Max Kilchevskiy won his first gold with Arthur Verrall winning silver. The boys 10 - 13 years saw Joe Barr take gold and Caedmon Myeni win bronze. Coach Tony Gaskell was delighted with the nights success, especially as the boys now only train on Monday nights with Eastbourne Swimming Club.