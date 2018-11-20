Undefeated heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury's coming to Sussex

Undefeated heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury is coming to Sussex next year for 'An Evening with Tyson Fury'.

Fury will talk about his life and career in boxing, before a Q&A session at Worthing Leisure Centre on Saturday, February 9. Tickets are available ranging from £20 to £200.



Fury has won all 27 of his professional fights, 19 by knockout, and became WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO and lineal heavyweight champion when he beat Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.



He was stripped of the IBF title when he was unable to grant a match to the mandatory challenger and then vacated the WBA, WBO and IBO titles in 2016 following a medical investigation and personal issues.



After a two-year ban for testing positive for a banned steroid, Fury was able to resume his career last December. He won his comeback fight - after a 32-month absence - against Sefer Seferi in June and now fights undefeated American Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles next month.



VVIP tickets for 'An Evening with Tyson Fury' cost £200. That includes ten minutes in a group of ten with Fury, a professional photo and a signed glove.



VIP tickets cost £65 and include a photo with Fury, while Gold tickets cost £20. Click here to buy tickets.



The evening will start with a comedian at 7.30pm, before an auction at 8pm.



Following a break for refreshments and a raffle, Fury will be on stage at 8.40pm for a live interview which will be followed by a Q&A session.

