WINTER OLYMPICS: Sussex star Brad Hall leads Team GB to 18th place after Heat Two of the Four-Man bobsleigh

Sussex star Brad Hall led Team GB to a disappointing 18th place at the end of Heat Two of the Four-Man Bobsleigh in South Korea

They lie 3.39 seconds behind Germany’s Francisco Friedrich, having recorded an aggregate time of 1.38.93 seconds.

Sussex's Brad Hall in action for Team GB in the Four-Man Bobsleigh final at the Winter Olympics in South Korea. Picture by Liliana Lauff SUS-180224-024351002

Hall finished Heat One in 16th place with a time of 49.25s behind Friedrich, who took the early lead.

The former Crawley AC decathlete will be trying to make up ground in Heats Three and Four at the Olympic Sliding Centre in PyeongChang on Sunday, starting at 12.30am British time.

There will be continuous coverage from South Korea throughout tomorrow night on BBC1 and BBC2, and the event is being shown live on Eurosport.

Sussex's Brad Hall in action for Team GB in the Four-Man Bobsleigh Heat 1at the Winter Olympics in South Korea. Picture by Graham Carter SUS-180224-024325002

