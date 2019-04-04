Young powerlifter Chardonnay breaks eight British records on debut

Eastbourne powerlifter Chardonnay Holwell-Russell broke eight British records in her age and weight category during her first official competition at the Southern Area British Qualifiers.

Her fine achievements also saw her qualify for the British and European Championships, to be held later this year.

In the squats section of the competition, Chardonnay (left) successfully managed 120kg, she then bench pressed 50kg and her dead lift came in at an 125kg, for a total overall weight of 295kg.

The Eastbourne Academy student is coached by Adrian Bradbury from Rebel Rebel Fitness and trains with Misfit Barbell Club UK, who train at the Eastbourne based Performance Fitness Gym.

Head of PE at the Acadmey Miss Abdalla said, “It’s amazing to see teenage girls lifting and many more girls becoming involved in what historically has been a predominately male sport.

“Times are changing and Chardonnay will be a role model to girls at the Academy and around the town.

“I hope she inspires others to get involved, and wish her all the best for the future.”

Chardonnay will next compete in the Body Power Expo in May. Follow her lifting story on Instagram @char_teen_lifts.