Young speedway ace Ablitt on the fast track to success

Young speedway star Nathan Ablitt is making quite a name for himself on the British and European stage.

Nathan, who lives in Eastbourne and studies at the Heathfield Community College, has been a speedway rider since the age of five.

Ablitt, 15, is regularly seen at full-throttle at Arlington Stadium in the wam-up events for the Eastbourne Eagles National League race meets.

But the young flyer is breaking records and looks set for a bright future on the shale. In 2016 Ablitt became British 150cc champion in a record breaking season after completing nine rounds unbeaten. Now, racing250cc, he is currently leading the British Championship.

Recently he competed in the European championship held in Randers Denmark where he finished second in the semifinals.

Last weekend at the European pairs in Diedenbergen Germany, he scored maximum points in six races, including the final against some tough opposition, including the former European champion.

