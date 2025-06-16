Meads LTC fielded the first teams of the men and women's sections at home on Sunday – and both finished the afternoon with convincing 3-1 victories.

The ladies' outfit welcomed old rivals The Green from Hastings. The Meads first pair of Sarah King-Spooner and Ella Athanassiou were on sparkling form sweeping to emphatic victories in both their rubbers losing just three games over four sets.

Second pair Lucy Parkin and Wendy Lambert were engaged in a tremendous battle in their first rubber and were ahead in a third set championship tie break before The Green fought back to take the set and the rubber.

In their second rubber Parkin and Lambert were also taken to a third set tie break but this time the Meads pair won to make the final score 3-1 to Meads..

Meads Ladies firsts, L to R Wendy Lambert, Lucy Parkin, Sarah King-Spooner and Ella Athanassiou

Captain Lucy Parkin said: "I was thrilled with the performance of the team and particularly grateful to Wendy Lambert who played so well after stepping in following an injury to a regular first team player."

While the ladies were trading blows with The Green, the first team men were playing against Crowborough on the club's world-class grass courts which will soon be used by professionals playing in the Devonshire Park tournament. Meads first pair of Jonah Goudie and Gabe Roberts played superb tennis winning both their rubbers whilst losing just two games in four sets.

Second pair Ben Clennell and Dan Wasp were involved in two entertaining matches. They lost their first rubber but dug deep in their second producing some booming forehands and skillful volleying to win in a third set tie break to make the overall score 3-1 to Meads.