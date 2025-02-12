Motcombe Gardens is a perfect example. Nestled in Eastbourne's Old Town, it is a harbour of serenity and beauty, playing a vital role in the health and well-being of the local community. Central to this is the fantastic bowls club.

Celebrating 115 years this year, Motcombe Gardens Bowls Club provides marvellous summer entertainment for bowlers of all ages.

Lots of recent research shows the benefits of remaining active. One such case is Motcombe Gardens member, present ladies champion and, until recently, club captain Beryl Fry, in her 90th year.

Sprightly, agile and super- sharp, she is a walking advertisement for lawn bowls. She is a local favourite on the local bowling scene and a former Eastbourne Open bowls champion.

The club is actively seeking new members. You can contact Club Captain John Burroughs on 07960455403 for more information.

1 . Contributed Beryl Fry, Motcombe Gardens ladies' champion Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Beryl and the gang Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Motcombe Gardens, a truly beautiful setting Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The beautiful pond Photo: Submitted