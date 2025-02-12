Motcombe Gardens the perfect place for bowls - just ask Beryl

By Paul Goodwin
Contributor
Published 12th Feb 2025, 17:46 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 15:49 BST
They say we should learn the lessons of history. Perhaps we never do. But what we can do is enjoy the history we have all around us.

Motcombe Gardens is a perfect example. Nestled in Eastbourne's Old Town, it is a harbour of serenity and beauty, playing a vital role in the health and well-being of the local community. Central to this is the fantastic bowls club.

Celebrating 115 years this year, Motcombe Gardens Bowls Club provides marvellous summer entertainment for bowlers of all ages.

Lots of recent research shows the benefits of remaining active. One such case is Motcombe Gardens member, present ladies champion and, until recently, club captain Beryl Fry, in her 90th year.

Sprightly, agile and super- sharp, she is a walking advertisement for lawn bowls. She is a local favourite on the local bowling scene and a former Eastbourne Open bowls champion.

The club is actively seeking new members. You can contact Club Captain John Burroughs on 07960455403 for more information.

Beryl Fry, Motcombe Gardens ladies' champion

1. Contributed

Beryl Fry, Motcombe Gardens ladies' champion Photo: Submitted

Beryl and the gang

2. Contributed

Beryl and the gang Photo: Submitted

Motcombe Gardens, a truly beautiful setting

3. Contributed

Motcombe Gardens, a truly beautiful setting Photo: Submitted

The beautiful pond

4. Contributed

The beautiful pond Photo: Submitted

