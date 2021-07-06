Eagles head to Kent firm favourites for cup progress
Eastbourne Eagles make the short trip to Sittingbourne this evening (July 6) for the second leg of their KO Cup tie against the Kent Kings.
They will defend a 58-32 lead established at Arlington on June 6. It’s a massive advantage and leaves HG Aerospace Eagles team manager, Trevor Geer, confident of winning the tie.
Geer said: “It would be one of the biggest upsets of all times if Kent can overturn that deficit and dump us out of the cup. Our team is now running into form and I can well see us winning at Sittingbourne. That’s the aim. If we achieve that, it would be three wins in five days and that’s good going by any standard.”
Eastbourne: Richard Lawson, Kyle Newman, Edward Kennett, Tom Brennan, Lewi Kerr, Jason Edwards, Drew Kemp.