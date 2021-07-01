Eagles v Tigers speedway clash: Past differences are forgotten at Arlington

Richard Lawson has moved up to the No1 slot for the Eagles / Picture: Mike Hinves

The last time the two sides met on Sussex shale there was mayhem before the start of the meeting after a dispute over the state of the track.

The home crowd were in a frenzy as they cheered their team to victory.

Since then peace has been restored between the clubs with Eastbourne director Ian Jordan revealing that no other club in the Championship league had helped the HG Aerospace Eagles in the past year more than Glasgow

He said: “Much of it is unseen. We very much see Glasgow as great friends and have massive respect for everyone there, so I see it more as ‘friends reuniting’, although for two hours or so on Sunday afternoon, there will be no quarter asked nor given on either side and it will be unmissable.”

The match is all-ticket because of Covid-19 restrictions and there will be no on-the-day cash or card admissions. Tickets can be purchased via the club website.

A weather expert used by the club has given good news.

Team manager Trevor Geer said: “The forecast indicates perfect conditions for Sunday afternoon speedway.”

He admits his team has work to do in the Championship. They are languishing near the bottom of the table – Glasgow are top – but have ridden fewer matches than most other clubs.

“We need to get points on the board and start climbing the table,” he said.

“The task is to be in the end-of-season play offs. As I have said before, no prizes are being given out at the moment.”

New rider averages have come into force which dictate that Richard Lawson moves to the No 1 slot.

As a result, Geer has shuffled the pack and his top five will all have new numbers on their backs.

Eastbourne: Richard Lawson, Kyle Newman, Edward Kennett, Tom Brennan, Lewi Kerr, Jason Edwards, Drew Kemp.

It starts at 3.30pm but tickets must be pre-bought.