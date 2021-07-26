Images by Mike Hinves from an Eastbourne Eagles win over Scunthorpe at Arlington

Eastbourne Eagles see off Scunthorpe - speedway picture special

Photographer Mike Hinves was on the spot to capture a fine Eastbourne Eagles win over Scunthorpe at Arlington Stadium.

By Steve Bone
Monday, 26th July 2021, 8:30 am

Edward Kennett returned to his best form as Eastbourne crushed high-flying Scunthorpe Until the half-way point it looked as if the HG Aerospace Eagles were in for another tough night, following the trend of a series of last heat deciders this year. The story changed in heat eight with a 5-1 from guest Zane Keleher, in for the injured Kyle Newman, and Drew Kemp. That put the home side 26-22 ahead and they didn’t look back from there, running out 54-36 winners. See Mike Hinves pictures on these pages and read the full report here - and get the speedway latest in the Eastbourne Herald and Sussex Express every Friday.

