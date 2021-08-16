Eastbourne Eagles suffer Leicester loss

Kyle Newman didn't complete the Eagles' fixture at Leicester / Picture: Mike Hinves

Edward Kennett missed the fixture because of a reaction to a Covid-19 vaccination and Kyle Newman withdrew at the half-way stage after further aggravating a shoulder injury.

Co-promoter and team manager Trevor Geer said: “It was tough. Coming without Edward Kennett didn’t help. He is suffering after his second Covid jab.

“I hope we can do better things next weekend against Redcar.”