Midhurst motorcycle racer chases record at TT races
He is one of very few solo class participants to compete in over 80 TT races since the event began in 1907, only five or six other riders have tackled as many races as him in more than 100 years.
This year he will compete in eight races, the two Superbike and two Superstock races on his BMW 1000RR, the two Supersport races on his Yamaha R6 and in addition for 2024 he will take part in the Supertwin races on an Aprila RS660, which was lent to him (for a fee) by McCrum’s Motorcycles in Northern Ireland.
Mark was also competing in the pre-TT races, held at Castletown in the South of the Isle of Man, to get some time on the classic bike and get himself ready for what is highlight of the year - the World’s greatest motorcycle road race around the famous TT mountain circuit on the Isle of Man.
Most people look forward to Christmas or a holiday, but Mark looks forward to this week of June more than any other time, as for him, nothing comes close to the thrill of setting off down Bray Hill at the start of the famous 37.5-mile course.
Mark has his trusted and loyal crew of four mechanics supporting him again this year at the event, and understandably he is aiming to complete 100 starts before he even thinks about hanging up his leathers.
Had it not been for the cancellation of the TT in 2020 and 2021, and also in 2001 (due to foot and mouth) he may already have reached his goal, but we wish him well and the all the very best of luck in getting closer to his target this year!