It’s just over a year since the first motorcycle event in living memory on Dragons Estate, near Horsham - and another one is to take place this Sunday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last June’s enduro was part of the South East Championship and was organised by Witley Motorcycle Club.

One of the oldest clubs in the country, Witley MCC was founded in 1924 and has been running various motorcycle events, trials, enduro, scrambles and rallies, under Auto Cycle Union rules for 100 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The debut Dragons Enduro was held in woodland on Trawler’s Farm with a six-mile loop, a narrow track weaving through the trees and shrubbery. There were entrants from locally as well across the south east, from Portsmouth to Colchester, and 100 places sold out online in two hours.

Sunday is enduro day

There were various classes including Expert, Clubman, Sportsman, Veteran, EV and Youth. The event was organised as a time card enduro meaning that groups of riders started at minute intervals, with target times to complete each lap, generally riding in single file.

There was ’the Special Test’ that was individually timed. The summer was unusually wet and the clay banks of the gill running through the area proved a serious obstacle for riders as well as the incredibly slippery going on some of the open rides - of 79 starters, 43 finished all their assigned laps.

Even so, the event was much appreciated by the riders and their family and friends. Gladly, injuries were minimal, some bruises, and the ambulance service attending had little to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A donation of £200 from the entry fees was donated to the Shipley Community Hub. Thanks went to Dragons Estate, to Witley MCC for all their organisation, all who volunteered and assisted, and to all understanding neighbours.

This year the enduro will take place on Sunday (July 6) from 11.30am as a three-hour ‘hare and hounds’ event, again under ACU rules, and again as part of the South East Championship.

Spectators are welcome, there's free parking in the field – enter off Shipley Road, RH13 9BQ. Watch out for photos on Instagram – @dragonsenduro