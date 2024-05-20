Saxons back on Track after almost 75 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

1066 Trophy (May 12)Hastings Saxons 67 – Cradley Heathens 22

Hastings Saxons returned to the shale for the first time in almost 75 years with an emphatic 67-22 victory over a strong Cradley team.

Both teams were made up from a mixture of top National Development League riders, experienced veterans and young up and coming riders.

Unfortunately prior to the meeting both teams were hit by Illness and injury (Dave Grayling hernia) for the Saxons and Ben Phillips and Vinny Smith for the visitors due to injury.

Saxons with 1066 Trophy.

However, that should not take away from the spectacle as the Saxons hit the ground running with 5-1’s in the first two heats, both times after the visitors had led into the first turn.

Heat 3 could have been a third 5-1, but Saxon skipper Rhys Laker came down on the last lap when in front, but teenage sensation Charlie Wood took the chequered flag for a 3-3, to make the scores 13-5.

Another 5-1 from the impressive Jody Scott and equally impressive Ryan Kinsley made the score 18-6 before a nasty first bend crash saw Rhys Laker suffer a broken foot trying to avoid Heathen’s Josh Couzins, with Couzins excluded and Laker unable to continue, it was once again Charlie Wood who stepped up to take the flag over Wayne Broadhurst for a 3-2.

The next four heats saw the match disappear out of reach for the visitor’s as three consecutive 5-1’s took the score to 41-12, however the home side had to work hard for them, with Dayle Wood and Charlie Wood providing some excellent passing, not forgetting Rob Hollingworth who at 68 years of age tore through the visitors.

Tight Action.

With only three riders in heat 10, it was Hollingworth who continued to ride as if he was a teenager who stormed to victory.

Two more 5-1’s followed as Kinsley made the start, with Scott at the back, but the Oxford teenager wasn’t there long and went on to take the flag, then it was Dayle Woods turn as he was let wanting at the start, but within two and half laps he’d stormed through to pole position.

With the 1066 Trophy already in the bag, Veteran Hollingworth completed a superb paid maximum by winning the thirteenth heat, before the Saxons rounded off a brilliant afternoon with two further 5-1’s with Dayle and Charlie Wood completing their unbeaten rides in heat 14 and Jody Scott and Ryan Kinsley doing likewise in the final heat, Kinsley’s team riding exemplary as he held up the field to allow Scott through for the full 15 tally.

Final score Hastings 67 - Cradley 22

Jody Scott powers in front for the Saxons.

Scorers;

Hastings; Jody Scott 15 (Max), Ryan Kinsley 12 +3, Dayle Wood 18 (Max), Robert Hollingworth 12+3, Rhys Laker 0 (Injured), Charlie Wood 12 + 3